The second richest turf race in the world, the Melbourne Cup, was won by 90-1 shot Knight’s Choice.
In a thrilling finish to the end of the race, under Irish born rider Robbie Dolan, the duo burst through in the final furlong before holding off the late challenge of Japanese raider Warp Speed by a short head.
Jockey Dolan almost gave up on his dream job of being a jockey, to become a singer. His talents saw him star on the hit tv show The Voice Australia, but Dolan saved his best performance for the saddle in his debut ride in the Flemington showpiece.
Back home on Saturday it was the final day of the turf season at Doncaster. Ralph Beckett ended a standout season by landing the last race of the season, the Virgin Bet November Handicap with 14-1 shot Lord Melbourne.
At the place where he had his first ever mount, jockey Jimmy Quinn’s 40-year career came to an end as the curtain finally came down on Britian’s oldest professional jockey.
Over on the jumps scene, 14-time champion trainer Paul Nicholls silenced all his doubters about a slow start to the start of the season by landing a 125-1 five-timer at Wincanton. After which he then described his string as “flying” heading into the winter.
Nicholls repeated the same feat back in 2018, with his yard now beginning to start making big strides.
Newbury started their first jump meeting of the season with the Bet Victor Jumps Season Opener on Thursday.
The feature race of the afternoon, the Pretemps Network Handicap Hurdle series qualifier, included last year’s Cheltenham Festival winner and Pretemps Series Final winner Monmira.
The race itself went to the well backed David Pipe trained bottom weight American Sniper with Jack Tudor doing the steering.
In form trainer Joe Tizzard bagged the Strong Flavours Catering Handicap Hurdle for the second year running on route to a double for the day.
Twelve months earlier Tizzard saddled West End to take the two-metre handicap hurdle race, with the Sherborne trainer repeating the feat a year later with Non Stop.
In form Tizzard picked up the second leg of his double when the wonderfully named I Shut That D’or took the second race on the card.
Apprentice jockey Tristian Durrell finally had something to smile about after having waited 89 rides since his last winning ride.
Aboard Sacre Coeur he rode the Dan Skelton trained horse to a comfortable 20 lengths victory.
The three pound claimer didn’t have to wait long before getting his next winner, just 24 hours later he was successful on Flowering at Warwick.
As we say goodbye to the turf season, we must also wish Sir Michael Stoute a long and enjoyable retirement. The Newmarket trainer’s farewell runner Wanderlust was running at Nottingham during the week, unfortunately it wasn’t to be the best send off possible with the horse trailing in last at their final meeting of the season.
By Peter Moore