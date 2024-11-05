City Of Troy’s bid for greatness in the Breeders Cup Classic ended in disappointment, but owners the Coolmore partners were still celebrating in the winners enclosure as Sierra Leone took the $7 million dollar showpiece.
Champion on turf in Europe, City Of Troy never got into the race after a slow start from the gate. The Derby winner was on the back foot straight away in a frantic fast pace.
Ryan Moore switched City Of Troy to the outside down the back straight, but on his first race on dirt was always struggling, eventually finishing eighth, 13 lengths behind the winner.
Charging down the home straight, Sierra Leone came from the back of the pack to overpower Fierceness to give trainer Chad Brown his first win in the classic.
Although trainer Aidan O’Brien has won plenty of classics, still the Bredders Cup has eluded the great man. His record in the race now stands at a very disappointing 0-18.
Elsewhere on day two of the Breeders Cup weekend, it was a successful day for British trainers with Owen Burrows saddling Raqiya to win the Goldikova Stakes under Frankie Dettori.
In form English trainer Ralph Beckett struck gold by taking the Breeders Cup Turf Sprint with the three-year-old Starlust. However, the winning connections had to survive an enquiry before being declared the winner.
Charlie Appleby made it a hat trick for British trainers after Rebels Romance had to fend off the challenge of fast finishing Rousham Park to claim a second Breeders Cup Turf. The Godolphin owned six-year-old landed the same race back in 2022. Victory for Rebels Romance made it five in a row for horses trained in Europe in the Turf and provided winning trainer Appleby with his third win in the race.
There was a sad postscript to the race with the Brian Meehan trained Jayarebe collapsing after the finishing post having suffered a suspected cardiac event which unfortunately proved fatal.
On Friday in the Breeders Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf race, all eyes were on Lake Victoria, who didn’t disappoint by maintaining her unbeaten record and making it five wins in a row. This was her first win in America, after having to overcome major trouble in running.
But under Ryan Moore he saw a gap and pushed the button, with this special filly going on to win in a grand manner.
In other racing news this week, apprentice jockey Matthew Lloyd Slater has been banned for 28 days after failing to ride out to the line at Leicester on Monday.
Trainer Chris Gordon’s long wait for a winner has finally ended after Our Champ just held on by a nose to see off the challenge of Break My Soul in the Lavazza Handicap Hurdle Race on the opening day of Ascot’s first jump meeting of the season.
Gordon has had to wait since May for his latest winner, but top weight Our Champ certainly proved a popular winner for the Winchester trainer on Saturday.
By Peter Moore