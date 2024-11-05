Charlie Appleby made it a hat trick for British trainers after Rebels Romance had to fend off the challenge of fast finishing Rousham Park to claim a second Breeders Cup Turf. The Godolphin owned six-year-old landed the same race back in 2022. Victory for Rebels Romance made it five in a row for horses trained in Europe in the Turf and provided winning trainer Appleby with his third win in the race.