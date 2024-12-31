After the Christmas festivities have come to a close, the racing world always looks forward to a gigantic day’s racing on Boxing Day headlined by the King George VI Chase at Kempton Park.
Eleven runners lined up for the start of this Grade 1 classic in front of a packed crowd. The French raider II Est Francais made the early running and with three fences to go looked the one to beat. However, Paul Townend on Banbridge steadily started making his way through the field to mount a challenge. By the time the leader had reached the penultimate fence it looked like the tank was running on empty.
Banbridge had cut the deficit to four lengths heading into the last with the momentum on his side. After the last a fine jump by Banbridge nudged the eight-year-old into the lead which he never relinquished to win by 1 ¾ lengths.
More drama was to follow with the eagerly awaited return of Constitution Hill in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle who was up against Willie Mullins’ Lossiemouth.
The seven-year-old picked up where he left off a year ago by taking the race in style. His long-awaited return of a year had many people doubting that he would beat the Mullins raider, but this supreme talent overcame a long lay off to silence all the doubters and prove very much he is the star attraction at Seven Barrows.
It has been a rollercoaster ride for Henderson and everyone associated with Constitution Hill. He was forced to miss the Fighting Fifth because of being lame, a problem that followed on from a respiratory infection and suspected colic last term.
However, Constitution Hill returned to doing what he does best as he powered two-and-a-half lengths clear of Lossiemouth to extend his perfect record to nine from nine under Nico de Boinville.
On the same card, former football manager Harry Redknapp was celebrating Grade 1 success with his lovely six-year-old gelding The Jukebox Man in the Kauto Star Novices' Chase.
It was also a moment to remember for winning jockey Ben Jones who was riding his first group 1 winner. Jones went on to have an effective two days at Kempton by bagging four winners at the Sunbury-on-Thames track.
The big after Christmas racing circus moved on to Newbury on Friday with a bumper crowd looking forward to seeing Sir Gino make his debut over fences. Twenty-fours after Henderson and De Boinville had taken the Christmas Hurdle, the combination were celebrating again after an outstanding jumping display from the four-year-old who trounced the Mullins-trained Ballyburn in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices Chase.
Visibility was reduced because of fog, but a gigantic leap from chase debutant Sir Gino four fences from home still managed to elicit a gasp of delight from the crowd. From then on it was clear to everybody there was only going to be one winner.
If that wasn’t enough excitement for racing fans, over in Ireland on Sunday Brighterdaysahead produced a relentless display of galloping in the Grade 1 Neville Hotels Hurdle, with Champion Hurdle winner State Man nowhere to be seen.
The winning distance was an astonishing 30 lengths, underlying trainer Gordon Elliott’s faith in this superstar horse, who will now head to Cheltenham.
By Peter Moore