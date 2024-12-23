The first day of the Howden Christmas Racing Weekend featured the main race of the afternoon the Grade 2 Howden Noel Novices Steeple Chase which was won by Mark Of Gold in dramatic fashion.
A seven-time winner over hurdles and three-times scorer over the flat marked his debut over fences with victory by 2 ¼ lengths for co trainers Gary & Josh Moore.
The seven-year-old took advantage of a bad mistake from leader at the time Personal Ambition at the final fence.
The Ben Pauling trained runner was in full control before crashing into the final fence, almost throwing Ben Jones out of the saddle. Somehow the jockey managed to maintain the partnership despite losing control of the reins. The damage was done with Mark Of Gold getting up on the line.
Despite being the outside of the quartet, Josh Moore said after the race he was always keen on the horse’s chances.
"He’s a good horse and we were quite confident coming here. It’s a big thing to do first time over fences as Ascot is a tricky track to jump round, but it was a small field and it was like running in a normal novice chase. You used to be able to get them, but you can’t get them anymore and you’d rather start him and give him a good experience. He’s done that and picked up a big prize.
"The aim was to go to Plumpton on January 5, but I’m not sure we’ll do that now. We could still do it, but we’ll have to seriously consider him over fences now as he took to them so well."
Paul Nicholls has strong hopes for Belliano who went one better than finishing second to The New Lion on his debut at Chepstow in October.
Under Harry Cobden, the five-year-old ran on nicely after the last to get the better of Tommy The Tank by 1 ½ lengths.
Patrick Neville’s purple patch continued when outsider of the four Here Comes Georgie landed the 2m 1f novice handicap chase.
Favourite, Iberico Lord fell at the second-last when in contention, which left Ryan’s Rocket battling it out with Here Comes Georgie, with the six-year-old holding off the challenge of Fergal O’Brien’s runner by ½ length.
There was an anxious wait for confirmation of the winner after a steward’s enquiry was called, but the placings remained unaltered to give Neville his third winner of the week after a double at Catterick on Tuesday.
Freddie Gordon initiated a 63-1 double after partnering the Nicky Henderson-trained East India Express in the opener.
It was a third win in six starts for the five-year-old. Gordon completed his double when King William Rufus bolted up to win by six lengths after finishing runner-up in his previous four runs for his father Chris.
The performance of the afternoon went to Windbeneathmywings in the listed bumper. The race itself looked strong on paper with no less than nine last time out winners lining up at the start.
Making his debut for David Pipe, the horse looked a smart prospect when winning two bumpers in Ireland. But nobody was prepared for what happened at Ascot with a sensational run under Jack Tudor to win comfortably by a massive 14 lengths.
By Peter Moore