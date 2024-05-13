Four titles, a series of international call ups and national recognition – Woking Hockey Club has capped one its most successful seasons ever.
Having undergone a huge expansion in recent seasons, Woking has begun to see the rewards for an improved coaching structure which is bringing talented players through youth hockey in to the adult teams.
In the men’s section, the first team finished second – securing their highest-ever league position and putting them in prime position for a tilt at promotion to the National League next year.
The men’s second and third teams romped to league titles – the latter with an unbeaten season – further underlining the strength at the top of the men’s club. Two of the veterans sides also won their leagues.
In the ladies’ section the first team were just three points off top spot, and the remaining sides built solid league positions. The first team, like the men, are aiming for promotion to the National League next season.
Such has been the success that for some teams in the junior section the season is not yet over with various age groups competing in national finals.
From the juniors section up to the over-60 category there have also been international call-ups for men and women, including first team goalkeeper Andy MacDonald for England over-35s, former ladies’ first team stalwart June Blythe for England over-60s and Joe Dunne – who will play for Ireland over-70s.
Woking has long had unrivalled facilities – with two high standard astroturf pitches and a clubhouse in the heart of Goldsworth Park – and a reputation as a family-friendly club.
However, it has not had a side playing National League hockey for a decade and has faced competition for talent from more high profile local clubs such as Guildford and Old Georgians.
So, in recent seasons it has sought to rectify this with a revamped coaching structure and strategy. This month it received England Hockey’s Clubmark status – a measure of good practices.
Woking Hockey Club chairman Rob Pike said: “Success on the field will always be the ultimate measure of how well a club is doing, but for me this is just the end result of hard work by many people behind the scenes.
“You can’t develop brilliant young players, produce winning first teams playing the highest level possible and sustain all that without having the structure beneath it.
“Our Clubmark award is recognition of what we have achieved at Woking over the past few seasons in trying to build a model that will see us winning even more titles, but also running a club that will be fun, safe and welcoming that wants to play.”