WOKING’S Megan Kealy won two gold medals at the 2022 Trampoline, Tumbling & Double Mini Trampoline World Championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.
Kealy, who splits her training between Spelthorne Gymnastics Club and Milton Keynes in Buckinghamshire, won tumbling gold in the women’s team final alongside her Great Britain colleagues Shanice Davidson, Comfort Yeates and Jessica Brain. Then Kealy went on to claim all-around team gold when Great Britain edged out the US on a tie-break.
The results meant Kealy, who returned from a devastating injury in the summer to be selected for the World Championships, won her second world team gold, having done so with Great Britain three years ago.
She said: “It’s been a long time. Me and Shanice were part of the team that won gold in 2019, so it’s nice that the hard work has paid off and we’re back on top.”
