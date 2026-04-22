A former Woking Gymnastics Club member who started training at the club aged just four has become Americas NCAA number one ranked vaulter, competing for UC Berkeley's four-time NCAA champion men's gymnastics team.
Jasper Smith-Gordon, now 23, trained at Woking Gymnastics for 15 years from 2006 to 2021, progressing from recreational classes to the men's elite squad under coaches Simon Elliot, Craig Woodhams and Steve Elwood.
Now living in San Francisco, Smith-Gordon has achieved the highest vault score in NCAA gymnastics while balancing elite gymnastics with dual bachelor's degrees in economics and business administration at one of America's top universities, earning Dean's List honours twice.
Reflecting on his Woking roots, Smith-Gordon credits the club with shaping not just his athletic ability but his character.
“I think the biggest thing Woking Gymnastics gave me was an understanding of respect and discipline,” said Smith-Gordon.
“The coaching staff at Woking particularly focuses on respect and discipline, ensuring each athlete develops into a hardworking and goal-oriented young adult."
His journey from winning regional champion aged nine to representing UC Berkeley on the national stage demonstrates the world-class training available at grassroots level in Surrey.
Smith-Gordon is set to graduate in May 2026 and continues to inspire the next generation of Woking gymnasts.
“The path to success isn't fixed, and it rarely follows convention,” said Smith-Gordon.
“Instead of focusing on how others got there, it matters more to decide the direction you want to take.”
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