Gordon’s School’s first VII netball team are champions of the world, after beating schools from across the globe to win the World Schools Netball Cup.
The West End school’s first team, who were able to compete in the Under-17s Cup, chose the more difficult option of playing in the Under-19s Cup and won every single game in the three-day event held at Loughborough University.
Gordon’s School’s under-15 team, also playing in the tournament, claimed the Bowl in their games.
For the tight-knit team, coached by Premier League netball player Nicole Humphrys, the cup win was the icing on the cake after a successful season which saw them come out as London and South East champions (England Netball national finalists) for the third consecutive season, Sisters n Sport National Cup finalists and the Independent Schools’ League finalists. Three of the seven in the team were also selected to play for their country.
Gordon’s School played teams from all over the world, earning convincing wins each time although the final game against All Saints Anglican School in Australia was nail-biting to the end and by full-time there were just three points in the win.
In the final, the Most Valuable Player award was awarded to Gordon’s captain Anna Dale-Smith.
Dale-Smith, who also captains England under-17s, said the victory was down to hard work and the composure of the team and the whole tournament had been enjoyable.
“We all just kept working hard,” said Dale-Smith.
“We all came away thinking not necessarily how happy we were but that we had enjoyed the whole thing. Nothing went wrong in any sense.
“It was a close game in the final. It was the composure of all of us. Everyone was running around and so happy.”
Dale-Smith explained that competing in a tournament like World Schools had tested the team’s mettle.
“There was a fair mix of standards and there were some UK schools we hadn’t played before,” said Dale-Smith.
“Not having played schools makes a difference and then when you introduce schools from other cultures and countries, it’s a different style of playing. You don’t know what to expect. You have to adapt.
“For instance, the schools from Australia are very regimented and it’s all down to structure which is quite difficult to tackle but it’s the sort of thing that when you get it you can defend it and while it isn’t easy, it is predictable.”
Gordon’s School head of netball Miss Humphrys said: “I am incredibly proud of the way all three squads represented Gordon’s across the three days of competition.
“Our Year 8 team, at the start of their netball journey at the school, reached the Plate quarter-finals, while our under-15s were crowned Bowl champions.
“Both teams were inspired by our first team, who were crowned the World Schools champions.
“The camaraderie, culture, and unwavering support shown by players, staff and family members throughout the tournament made the experience even more special.
“I am immensely proud of our netball programme at Gordon’s.”
Gordon’s School beat Solihull School 36-8 on the opening day of the tournament, before beating Loughborough College 23-16 and Windhoek Gymnasium Private School 26-22 on the second day, and Queen Elizabeth’s Grammar School 31-15 and All Saints Anglican School 25-22 on the final day.
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