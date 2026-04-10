Woking’s under-17s drew 1-1 with champions-elect Kingstonian in the penultimate game of their Isthmian Youth Football League campaign.
Harvey Johnson and Finn Salman battled well in central midfield for Woking and joined in with the determined attacking play of Max Thomas, Will Richards, George Loader and Joe Callow, with left-back Will Hurp dangerous from set pieces.
Centre-backs Luke Manly and Sonnie Leedham were at the heart of a Woking defence equal to Kingstonian’s attacking play on all but one occasion, with keeper Joshua Allan alert when called on, and right-back Alfie Moult providing good balance as well as possessing a dangerous long-throw.
Kingstonian took the lead on 36 minutes. Kameron Sam delivered a quality cross in from the left and Sharu-Kamose Thomas steered his half-volley back across Allan and into the far corner.
Woking equalised on 42 minutes. A free kick won by Callow just inside the K’s half was delivered firmly by Hurp to the far post where Manly headed superbly across keeper Szymon Rudz and just under the crossbar.
With good defending blocking Callow’s and Manly’s further attempts the first half drew to a close with the scores level, and a sense that further goals would be hard to come by in the second half.
Woking created the better chances after the break, with Callow frustrated by good defending and a ball that wouldn’t sit nicely for striking when he possibly had more time than he realised, while Richards and Johnson had shots blocked.
Thomas and substitute Olivier Kostrycki came closest for Kingstonian, without causing too much concern, with Rudz nearly undoing his team’s work with an indecisive deflection on a Hurp long through ball that he was relieved to see go wide.
Woking won 2-1 at Harrow Borough in the Suburban League. Jack Tricker and Will Ledbury scored Woking’s goals.
By Ian Tilley
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.