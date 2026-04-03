Woking’s under-18s exited the Michael Bidmead Challenge Cup at the semi-final stage with a narrow 1-0 defeat against Aldershot Town.
“On the balance of play, Aldershot just about deserved to get through,” said academy manager Matt Winter.
“We had our moments, and for long spells we dug in and did well, and it was really cruel to lose out.”
Both teams had their chances in the opening stages, with the first falling to Joel Jennison-Leppa, whose shot was saved by Aldershot’s keeper.
Woking keeper Jools Lacey reacted well in the eighth minute to palm a close-range effort from Aldershot over the bar.
Woking looked dangerous going forward for much of the first half, with deliveries into the box, as well as Louie Boyle’s long throw, causing issues for the Shots.
It was Boyle who went close to opening the scoring on 26 minutes, as he broke into the box, but saw his shot blocked, with Jalil Page unable to tap home the rebound. Hayden Vally let fly moments later, but his effort deflected wide.
Calum Mathieson went close in the 30th minute, but he dragged his attempt back across goal wide.
While both teams enjoyed plenty of forward play in the closing stages of the first half, nothing separated the teams at the break.
The closest the Cards came to taking the lead in the second half was through Leo Christophers’ 84th-minute effort, but the skipper saw his strike saved, with Aldershot’s goalkeeper reacting well to deny Will Ledbury’s follow-up.
Just when the game looked set for penalties, Aldershot scored from close range in the 91st minute to earn a place in May’s final.
Elsewhere in the academy, the under-18s won 5-0 away from home against Binfield in the Suburban League Premier Division on Monday, March 30.
By Holly Porter
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