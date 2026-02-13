Woking’s Elite Development Squad drew 1-1 against Dartford in the National League Academy, with the shared spoils seeing the Cards extend their unbeaten home run to eight games.
“When you don’t take your chances, and gift goals like we have, once again, we have to take the point and move on,” said academy manager Matt Winter.
“We created numerous chances, particularly in the last half an hour, but we just weren’t able to be clinical.”
An eventful match from the outset, an early intervention saw an excellent save in the third minute, as Dartford broke into the box and struck from close range, but Sammie Saward reacted well to deny the visitors.
Woking also looked threatening in front of goal in the opening ten minutes, most notably when Jayden Hudson-Odoi tipped Hayden Vally’s cross onto the post. Hudson-Odoi had another chance at the back post in the 19th minute, but his volley deflected over the bar.
Fingertips then denied Dartford in the 29th minute, with a corner ball being tipped over the woodwork by Saward.
After a busy opening 30 minutes, it was a penalty that finally provided the breakthrough. Joel Jennison-Leppa did well to drive out of defence and slot through to Quincy Patterson, who was brought down before he could get a shot away.
With a 100 per cent record from the spot to maintain, Joden Trickett stood over the 33rd-minute penalty kick. Once again, he made no mistake from 12 yards, netting his tenth goal of the season, half of which have come from the spot.
The remainder of the half saw Woking push for a second, but despite a strong first-half performance, it was a slender lead they carried into the second half.
Hudson-Odoi’s attacking influence was on show once again after the restart, with a 51st-minute effort forcing a diving save from Dartford’s number one.
The leveller came shortly afterwards, with the visitors capitalising on a 58th-minute defensive mistake. Off his line, a miscommunication between Saward and those ahead of him saw Dartford net from close range.
As the game reached the closing stages, both sides had chances to score a winner. In the 80th minute, Patterson’s delivery was headed on to the crossbar by Trickett, with the follow-up effort from Kemall Wilson being blocked. Moments later, a free kick for Dartford hit the side netting.
A series of saves followed in Dartford’s net, firstly when Patterson found himself one-on-one with the visiting keeper, but the shot-stopper saved Patterson’s 83rd-minute effort. Moments later, Lucas Boxall hit an effort on the turn, but he was denied by a strong save.
In the 85th minute, Trickett tried his luck from range, searching for the bottom corner, but, yet again, the Dartford keeper was there to deny him.
Dartford then had a chance to score a 90th-minute winner, with an effort struck from the edge of the box which went over the bar. Honours finished even, with both sides missing plenty of chances.
Elsewhere in the academy, the first years, playing as Westfield, progressed in the Youth Floodlight County Cup, with a 4-3 penalty shootout victory away from home against Cobham on Tuesday, February 10. On Wednesday, February 11, the under-18s won 6-0 on the road against Dartford in the National League Alliance Division F.
By Holly Porter
