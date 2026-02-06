Woking’s Elite Development Squad slipped to a 2-1 defeat away from home against Oxford City in the National League Academy, extending the Hoops’ unbeaten run to eight games.
“You’ve got to play for two halves of football, then you’ll earn the right to win a game,” said academy manager Matt Winter.
“The first half we were excellent, and the second half was the complete opposite.”
The Cards got off to a fast start, with strong spells of attacking possession seeing them control much of the first half. Denis Travin and Leo Christophers saw shots go narrowly wide in the opening 15 minutes, while deliveries into the box, most notably from Quincy Patterson’s corner kicks, offered City’s backline little comfort.
Travin broke the deadlock in the 26th minute, after a 50-50 challenge with City’s keeper saw the ball ricochet between the pair, before falling nicely behind the shot-stopper, with Travin then able to tap home from the goalmouth.
Plenty of chances to increase the advantage followed, with Josh Solecki’s 35th-minute cross almost swerving into the top right-hand corner. Shortly afterwards, Joden Trickett placed an excellent low ball through the box, which begged to be tapped home, but it was just out of Jayden Hudson-Odoi’s reach.
As the half drew to a close, Woking continued to push for a second, with plenty of balls over the top which searched for, but narrowly evaded, Trickett. Despite the dominant display, it was a narrow lead at the break for the visitors, with the momentum shifting after the restart.
It did not take City long to level, with a 55th-minute free kick being played quickly down the left-hand side, with the subsequent delivery needing only to be tapped over the line by the hosts to wipe out Woking’s first-half lead.
City’s second of the afternoon also resulted from a set piece, this time as a 66th-minute free kick was delivered to the back post, where it was struck first-time into Sammie Saward’s net.
The closing stages saw Woking search for an equaliser, their biggest chance coming from Trickett’s 75th-minute delivery, which created a flurry of chances for the visitors. A miss-hit from Patterson, followed by a block from Christophers, saw the ball eventually fall to Lucas Boxall. From just outside the box, the captain smashed the post with his effort, with the ball rebounding to hit City’s keeper before, unluckily for Boxall, falling narrowly wide.
While Woking could not find their leveller, the final stages of the game saw a massive moment for the academy as Stefan van Wijngaarden’s substitute appearance marked his return from the serious leg injury that had seen him sidelined since October 18, 2024.
“It’s been a really long road, and really tough physically and mentally, so we’re delighted to get him back on the pitch”, said Winter.
“Hopefully, this will be the start of him getting some more minutes and being a real part of this squad for the remainder of the season.”
Elsewhere in the academy, the under-17s drew 3-3 away from home against Leatherhead in the Isthmian Youth League Central Division on Monday, February 2, as they continue to put pressure on the top spot. On Wednesday, February 4, the under-18s lost 4-1 at home against league leaders Chatham Town in the National League Alliance Division F.
By Holly Porter
