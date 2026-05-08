Woking’s Elite Development Squad ended their National League Academy South campaign with a 4-1 defeat at home to Southend United.
The final day of Woking’s campaign ended in frustration as Southend denied the Cards an unbeaten home record at the final hurdle.
A hectic opening 15 minutes saw both sides find the net. Southend struck first when Harrison Lamb headed home his first of the afternoon after just ten minutes.
However, Woking responded almost immediately. Persistent pressure down the right led to an equaliser as Bailey Cotton’s low driven cross was met by Joden Trickett, who levelled the scoring inside the opening quarter of an hour, his 20th in all competitions this season.
Despite Woking’s efforts to regain control, Southend restored their advantage ten minutes later. A dangerous delivery from Sonny Parkes was parried into a crowded area, allowing the visitors to capitalise and punish the Cards on the counter-attack. Lamb grabbed his second in the 26th minute, squeezing his finish beyond Woking goalkeeper Mikey Verga from a tight angle to regain Southend’s lead.
The visitors continued to create chances, keeping Verga and his defence busy, although Woking did well to limit further damage before the break. The hosts nearly pulled one back just before half-time when a cross looped beyond the goalkeeper, but Jack Lewis headed the ball narrowly over the bar while in an offside position.
The Cards came out for the second half and fell further behind within three minutes of the restart. Lamb raced onto a chipped pass over Woking’s backline and found himself one-on-one with Verga. Instead of completing his hat-trick, he squared the ball to Brandon Dadson, who tapped into an empty net to make it 3-1.
Woking continued to deliver balls into the area but were unable to convert. On the hour mark, Southend struck again. Outnumbered at the back, the Cards conceded a fourth when Nikolay Zlatev reacted quickest to Lamb’s initially-saved effort.
Southend nearly added a fifth ten minutes later. Sustained pressure led to a shot across goal that beat Verga but struck the post, before Kemall Wilson cleared off the line to keep the deficit at three.
Following that scare, Woking looked to respond. Further attempts followed from the Cards, but Southend’s goalkeeper stood firm to deny any late consolation.
Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Woking Academy manager Matt Winter reflected positively on the season overall.
“To fall short like that was terribly frustrating,” he said.
“We’ve had some real positive and high moments, and we’ve had some real lows.
“But generally, some positive stuff.”
Elsewhere in the academy, the under-18s lost 2-0 away from home against Eastleigh in the National League Alliance Division F on Wednesday, May 6. This was their final game of the campaign, which ended with a fourth-placed finish.
In the Suburban League Premier Division, the under-18s finished second, an excellent achievement for the youngsters in a senior league. The under-18s also lifted the Midweek Floodlit County Cup in March, another triumph in a successful season.
The under-17s, in the Isthmian League Central Division, finished the season in third, level on points with second-placed Walton & Hersham, who had a better goal difference. Finally, the first years, playing as Westfield, finished fourth in the Allied Counties West Division.
By Toby Dickenson
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