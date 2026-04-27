Woking’s Elite Development Squad earned a comprehensive 7-1 win at Dorking in the National League Academy South.
“We’re really pleased we managed to convert as many chances as we did,” said academy manager Matt Winter. “It was really nice to show our clinical side.”
It took just four minutes for the Cards to take the lead, with Jalil Page scoring in the opening five minutes for the second consecutive game, following his second-minute opener in Woking’s previous match.
Jack Lewis broke into the box and took aim, with Dorking’s shot-stopper pushing the ball into Page’s path, and Page confidently struck his finish home.
Lewis drove forward in the 12th minute and found Joden Trickett in the centre of the box, with Trickett slotting home from close range to double Woking’s advantage and get his name on the scoresheet for the third successive match.
Woking continued to look the more likely of the two sides to score after their fast start, and the Cards went close to going 3-0 up in the 27th minute when Quincy Patterson struck his effort narrowly wide.
Woking did get their third shortly afterwards on the half-hour mark when Page’s close-range effort clipped the inside of the far post and crossed the line.
Dorking were awarded a penalty moments later after a quick move forward led to a Dorking player being brought down in the penalty area. A well-taken spot-kick followed, as the ball nestled the ball in the bottom left-hand corner of the net in the 33rd minute to make it 3-1.
The Cards looked to restore their three-goal advantage before the end of the first half, with Lewis’ 36th-minute strike deflecting off target. The resulting corner saw the ball fall nicely to Page, but there was no way through Dorking’s defence.
Woking scored their fourth of the afternoon in the 49th minute. Sonny Parkes’ free kick from just outside the area took a deflection off the Dorking wall on its way into the bottom corner.
As with the second goal, it was Lewis and Trickett that linked up for the fifth. Good build-up play from the Cards saw Lewis deliver low from the right-hand side, with Trickett turning in from the goalmouth in the 60th minute to make it 5-1.
As the game reached its latter stages, Page completed his hat-trick when he reacted well in the 80th minute to direct a loose ball home past a recovering Dorking defence to make it 6-1 after his first attempt had been blocked.
Patterson netted the final goal of the afternoon two minutes later when he slotted home from close range to make it 7-1 and leave Dorking dejected.
Elsewhere in the academy, the first years, playing as Westfield, won 2-1 at home against Alton in the Allied Counties Youth League West Division on Monday, April 20. On Wednesday, April 22, the under-18s lost 3-2 at home against Bromley in the National League Alliance Division F.
On Thursday, April 23, the under-18s won 5-1 at home against Slough Town in the Suburban League Premier Division. Also on April 23, the under-17s drew 2-2 against Walton & Hersham in the Isthmian Youth League Central Division.
By Holly Porter
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.