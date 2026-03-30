Woking slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at National League promotion chasers York City.
Ollie Pearce’s 74th-minute penalty gave the hosts all three points in front of a crowd of 6,970 at the LNER Community Stadium.
The Cards nearly took the lead in the 25th minute when Jamie Andrews’ long throw fell to Kian Pennant, who fired his effort just over the bar.
The visitors went close again on 36 minutes when Joe Gbode drove forward down the left and found Olly Sanderson, whose touch went just off target.
The Cards made their first substitution of the afternoon in the 44th minute, with Jake Forster-Caskey replacing Tariq Hinds.
Timmy Akinola tried his luck for Woking in first-half stoppage time, but his effort went over the bar.
The Cards made one change at half-time, with Matt Ward replacing Pennant.
Gbode drove forward down the left on 56 minutes and set up Forster-Caskey, but his shot went over the crossbar.
York were awarded a penalty in the 74th minute when Jeff King went down in the penalty area, and Pearce stepped up from the spot and slotted his spot kick down the middle of the goal.
The Cards made a double change on 78 minutes as they looked for a leveller, with Tommy Taylor and Harry Beautyman replacing Sanderson and Andrews.
Woking made their fifth and final substitution six minutes later, with Dale Gorman replacing Akinola.
The Cards were unable to find a late equaliser, as York held on to pick up all three points.
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