Woking Football Club have confirmed the signing of forward Josh Ayres.
The 20-year-old striker joins Jermain Defoe’s side on a one-year deal from Rotherham United with the option of an additional year.
Ayres enjoyed a successful loan spell at National League North outfit Alfreton Town last season, scoring five goals before returning to the Millers.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Josh is a different profile to anything else we have in the building, and gives us another dimension.
“The manager really likes his attributes and his age. He’s full of potential, and able to develop – it’s also pleasing to see how eager Josh is to get in and work with Jermain and the staff.
“He’s already played in League One, and had an impressive loan at Alfreton Town as well as a couple of other loans before that – so he’s had a good amount of senior experience, and this next step is really important.”
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