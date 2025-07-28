Woking have announced the signing of Tim Akinola.
The 24-year-old central midfielder joins on a one-year deal from fellow National League side Gateshead.
An Arsenal academy product, Akinola spent time in Lincoln City and Huddersfield Town academies before joining the Gunners in 2020.
Loans to Dundee United and Chesterfield saw Akinola make his mark with the latter, playing 31 times for the Spireites in the 2022-23 season as they were defeated in the play-off final.
A spell at Qatari side Al Bidda followed before Akinola rejoined Chesterfield, now in League Two, on a permanent deal last summer.
He joined Dagenham & Redbridge on loan before being recalled and joining Solihull Moors on a one-month loan in February 2025.
Akinola departed Chesterfield for Gateshead in late March, where he became a fans’ favourite for his tenacity and energy in midfield.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “Thank you to Gateshead for working with us on this, and helping it to go through.
“Tim is athletic and aggressive in his duals, he’s dynamic in transitions and able to drive out of situations with the ball and start attacks – he also gives us great awareness against the counter attack, and has the ability to break up opponents' play better than most we’ve seen.
“He’s a profile we didn’t have, and he adds a new dynamic to our midfield options.”
By Jonnie Green
