Woking have sacked manager Michael Doyle following Saturday’s comprehensive 4-0 defeat at Gateshead in the National League.
The Cards are currently 19th in the National League table – one point above the relegation zone – after three defeats and a draw in their past four league games.
Former Portsmouth, Sheffield United and Coventry City midfielder Doyle helped Woking avoid relegation last season and steered the Cardinals to a 17th-placed finish after being appointed in December 2023.
Assistant manager Ben Turner has also been sacked by the Cards.
A club statement said: “Woking FC has parted company with head coach Michael Doyle and assistant Ben Turner with immediate effect.
“We thank them both for their contribution to the club, in particular last season in helping the club avoid relegation.
“Plans are in place to move forward as quickly and efficiently as possible.”
The decision to relieve Doyle and Turner off their duties came only a day after Woking had announced two additions to the club’s backroom staff.
Craig Mackail-Smith was appointed as head of performance, with a remit to work closely with the club’s forwards.
A prolific striker himself, Mackail-Smith played for Peterborough United and Brighton & Hove Albion among a number of Football League clubs.
He also made seven appearances for Scotland.
The club also confirmed the arrival of Connor Croft as data analyst and opposition scouting intern.
Croft is a performance analysis graduate.
He honed his skills at the Global Institute of Sport and has experience as an analyst while being a member of the Professional Football Scouts’ Association.
Woking have announced that Charley Kendall is joining fellow National League side Southend United for an undisclosed fee.
The former Lincoln City player had loan spells at Eastbourne Borough, Sutton United, Bromley and Dagenham and Redbridge before signing with Woking in January.
The forward went on to make 36 appearances for the Cardinals.
“We appreciate Charley’s contributions to the club over the past year,” said Woking director of football Jody Brown.
“Charley has been asking for a transfer for some time, but because of the ownership situation, that wasn't possible.
“At the same time, we are heading in a new direction and need players who are fully committed to our project, so ultimately a mutual decision was made to accept the offer.
“We wish Charley the best of luck in his future.”
Woking have confirmed that striker Deon Moore will depart the club on the expiry of his contract.
The Cards have made the decision not to renew Moore’s contract, which expires on January 1, 2025.
The 25-year-old striker signed with the club in August.
He has made a total of 12 appearances for the Cards.
Woking have confirmed that the club's takeover by the Cardinal Football Group is a step closer.
US businessman Todd Johnson had already signed a purchase agreement to acquire a majority stake in the club, but shareholders have now voted in favour of the sale at a general meeting.
A club statement said: “The club is delighted to say that following our shareholders' votes at the EGM (extraordinary general meeting), the path is now clear for the transfer of shares to Cardinal Football Group LLC to complete the deal.”