Woking Football Club’s record-breaking Christmas project has raised £5,150.
Players and staff at the football club made their way to St Peter’s Hospital and the Royal Surrey County Hospital respectively on Tuesday, December 17, to give out presents to the children and spend time with them on the wards.
In addition, large donations of food were donated to Woking Food Bank in time for Christmas.
A Woking Football Club spokesman said: “Thank you to all the fans and players who contributed to our 16th year of this project and for your continued support.”
Woking Football Club players and staff visited St Peter's Hospital (Photo: Woking FC) (Woking FC)