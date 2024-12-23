Woking earned three vital points with a 2-1 win at home to Altrincham in the National League in Neal Ardley’s first game in charge.
Cian Harries kicked the game off, with Woking shooting towards the LGS, but a big tackle from Tunji Akinola was required to deny Regan Linney a shot at goal after a couple of minutes.
A superb ball from Inih Effiong with his back to goal found Matt Ward down the right-hand side, who played it to Frank Vincent just outside the box.
His low shot struck the base of the post, bouncing away and nearly giving Woking an ideal start.
Alty responded immediately, with low shots from Matty Kosylo and Alex Newby forcing good saves at Will Jaaskelainen’s near post with conditions worsening.
With 13 minutes gone, Kosylo managed to break through the Woking defence, forcing a super save from Jaaskelainen one-on-one.
Another slick Alty move saw Newby in on goal, but his shot was straight at Jaaskelainen, who barely had to move from his position.
A Woking break after 38 minutes provided the Cards’ best chance thus far, created entirely by Effiong.
He managed to get away from two Altrincham defenders, slipping just as he was about to shoot, before recovering to get a shot off with his left foot, which was saved by the foot of Ethan Ross.
Minutes later, Vincent hit one on the half-volley from the best part of 25 yards, with the ball zipping past the far corner.
George Wilson had been impressive for the visitors, and he nearly opened the scoring just before half-time with a clean strike being well tipped past the post by Jaaskelainen.
With no changes for either side at the break, Altrincham kicked off towards the LGS and found themselves in behind the Woking defence after four minutes of the second half.
Newby did well to control before a recovery challenge from Harries meant the ball rolled into Jaaskelainen’s arms.
With 57 minutes on the clock, Woking had the lead.
A superb breakaway led by Ward saw him feed the ball to Harry Beautyman, who composed himself and slotted the ball through to Effiong. His first touch gave him all the momentum he needed to place the ball past Ross, who collided with Kosylo in the process while the Cards celebrated in front of the KRE.
Altrincham levelled the scores after 71 minutes when Linney’s burst into the area from the left-hand side saw him tee up Newby for a tap in.
Woking regained the lead with eight minutes left in scrappy fashion.
Dale Gorman’s corner was headed by Effiong towards goal, and despite the initial effort being saved, Jermaine Anderson was barely a yard out to force the ball over the line and send the KRE into raptures for the second time.
As the game neared into injury time, another breakaway led by Effiong ended in the striker having a shot superbly saved by the right hand of Ross.
Alty surged forwards in the second minute of seven in injury time, with substitute Lucas Weaver forcing another fine save from Jaaskelainen at his near post.
Somehow Altrincham didn’t score from the two corners that followed; first Linney fired a low deflected shot just past the post, before substitute Kahrel Reddin fired over with the goal gaping after Woking had only half cleared.
By William Bewsey