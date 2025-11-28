Woking progressed in the National League Alliance Cup after a dominant 8-1 victory against Alvechurch.
“I can’t ask for anything more,” reflected academy coach George Dore following the second-round victory. “To win in the cup like that is really pleasing.”
The Cards were on the front foot from the outset, with a 13th-minute cross-shot from Frankie Bushby flying into the top corner to give the home side the lead.
A second shortly followed, this time courtesy of Jack Tricker. He brought the ball down on the halfway line, drove forward, and curled an effort into the bottom left-hand corner in the 20th minute.
Just five minutes later, Will Ledbury made it three, slotting home from inside the box to score his first of the afternoon.
Tricker almost got his second moments later, after he found himself through on goal with the visiting defence trailing. His effort, however, was met by a strong save by the Alvechurch keeper.
Woking did secure a fourth before the break, with Ledbury in behind the defence and, with the final touch of the half, slotting home from the centre of the box.
Comfortably four goals ahead at the break, the half-time message from Dore was to “make sure we get the next goal.” This was not to be for the Cards, with Alvechurch getting one back within five minutes of the restart. A free kick from the right edge of the box was headed in at the back post in the only goal of the affair for the visitors.
Dore praised his players for getting “straight back to business” following their minor setback. Indeed, their four-goal advantage was restored by Mathieson in the 67th minute. Tricker saw his initial shot saved by the Alvechurch keeper, but Mathieson made no mistake with the close-range follow-up.
The 70th minute saw a second yellow card reduce Alvechurch to ten men, further increasing Woking’s dominance as the game drew to a close.
Ledbury rounded off his hat-trick in the 74th minute, with an effort slotted home from a tight angle.
Woking’s seventh and eighth goals of the clash were netted by substitute Zack Rhioui. His first came in the 82nd minute, when he arrived late in the box and tapped home from the goalmouth, with his second just three minutes later, after he fired an effort across goal and into the bottom corner.
Woking almost made it nine after Ledbury’s corner was headed goalwards by Roshan Kigozi in the 87th minute, but his effort was well-saved, and Woking ended the contest having amassed eight goals.
“We want to set our targets to get as far as we can and have a really good cup run,” said Dore.
“We’ve definitely got the quality in the squad here for that to happen.
“It’s now down to the players to go and perform in the next round.”
Elsewhere in the academy, the first years, playing as Westfield, lost 3-2 on the road against Alton in the Allied Counties Youth League on Monday, November 24.
On Tuesday, November 25, Woking drew 1-1 with Hanworth Villa away from home in the Isthmian Youth League Central Division. On Thursday, November 27, Woking’s Suburban League (Premier Division) clash against Harrow Borough ended in a dominant 7-0 victory.
By Holly Porter
