Three superb goals saw Woking’s youngsters beat Slough 3-1 and leave Arbour Park with all three points in the Suburban League.
After a nervy opening five minutes for the Cards, which saw Slough get off to a fast start, it was the visitors who were able to capitalise on an early attack.
A well-crafted move in the seventh minute saw Louie Boyle, Amario Malhotra and Jack McGibbon link up on the right wing. McGibbon then did well to find Hayden Vally in the box, who calmly slotted home.
The Cards doubled their advantage in the 30th minute when Jalil Page drove forward and squeezed his effort in from a tight angle.
The hosts pulled a goal back in the 40th minute when Euan Hlubanyana’s long-range effort flew past Cards keeper Jools Lacey to make it 2-1.
Opportunities flowed throughout the second half for the visitors. In the 54th minute, Leo Christophers almost steered an effort from outside the box into the top corner, but missed by the narrowest of margins.
Seyi Akinwalere was the next to go close for the Cards, after an excellent display of strength saw him get the better of the Slough defence and charge through on goal, but his 59th-minute effort was saved. Page tried to find the top corner two minutes later, but just missed.
Christophers left the woodwork shaking in the 76th minute, before Page dragged a shot narrowly wide.
Woking finally got the third goal they deserved in the 81st minute when Will Ledbury’s long-range effort struck the underside of the crossbar on its way in.
Elsewhere in the academy, two teams emerged victorious in the first round of the Midweek Floodlit County Cup. Woking’s first years, playing as Westfield, beating Manorcroft United 8-0, while Woking’s under-18s beat Knaphill 9-1.
By Holly Porter
