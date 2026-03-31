Woking came from behind to draw 1-1 at home to nine-man Altrincham in the National League in their final game under the interim management of Craig Ross, Jake Hyde and Dale Gorman.
Jamie Andrews’ second-half equaliser cancelled out Tylor Golden’s opener as the points were shared in front of a crowd of 2,958 at the Laithwaite Community Stadium.
The Cards nearly took an early lead in the fourth minute when Matt Ward drove forward and slipped the ball to Olly Sanderson, whose low shot was superbly saved by Altrincham keeper Luke Hutchinson at his near post.
The Robins opened the scoring on 13 minutes when Jimmy Knowles played the ball to Golden, who curled his finish into the bottom right-hand corner of the net past Cards keeper Will Jaaskelainen.
The visitors were reduced to ten men three minutes later when Sam Barnes was sent off by referee Callum Walchester for a high foot on an overhead kick.
The Cards looked to get back on level terms and Joe Gbode tried his luck from distance in the 27th minute, but his effort went well over the bar.
Aaron Drewe delivered a teasing cross into the box on the half hour mark which found Caleb Richards at the back post, whose header back across goal was smartly held by Hutchinson.
Woking continued to probe away and Harry Beautyman hit an effort on the turn from the edge of the box on 39 minutes which was well held by Hutchinson.
The visitors created the first chance of the second half in the 47th minute when Matty Kosylo’s fizzing shot forced a smart save from Jaaskelainen.
The Cards enjoyed the majority of the territory and Richards hit a low shot from just outside the box on 57 minutes which was parried away by Hutchinson.
Drewe delivered an inviting cross into the box two minutes later which found Sanderson, whose looping header landed on the roof of the net.
Gbode was next to go close in the 64th minute, when his powerful shot hit the side netting after a spell of sustained pressure.
Woking continued to press and Drewe passed the ball inside a minute later to Ward, whose curling right-foot effort was well held by Hutchinson.
The Cards made a double substitution on 67 minutes, with Gorman and Andrews replacing Timmy Akinola and Jake Forster-Caskey.
Woking went close again a minute later when Ward’s powerful right-foot volley fizzed just wide of the right-hand post.
The Cards had to make an enforced change in the 72nd minute, with Chin Okoli replacing Timi Odusina.
Gorman tried his luck from distance on 77 minutes with a dipping effort which went over the bar.
Andrews delivered a teasing cross to the back post two minutes later to Gbode, who couldn’t quite guide his effort on target.
Woking finally got the equaliser their pressure deserved in the 82nd minute when Ward cut in from the left and passed inside to Andrews, who emphatically fired his finish past Hutchinson into the roof of the net.
The Cards pushed for a winner and Gbode drove into the box four minutes later and hit a low shot which was well held by Hutchinson.
The Robins were reduced to nine men on 89 minutes when Kahrel Reddin was sent off after kicking Ward off the ball.
Ward nearly scored a winner a minute later when he cut inside from the left and hit a powerful shot which was smartly saved by Hutchinson.
Woking made their fourth change in the 93rd minute, with Tommy Taylor replacing Tunji Akinola.
The Cards went close on 95 minutes when Gbode flashed an inviting ball across the face of goal, but no one was able to get on the end of it.
Woking went close again in the 99th minute when Taylor’s shot was saved by Hutchinson, and the Cards had another chance a minute later when Richards’ header was held by Hutchinson.
Despite applying plenty of pressure, the Cards had to settle for a point in their final game under the interim management of Ross, Hyde and Gorman.
Next up for Woking is a home game against Eastleigh in the National League on Good Friday (3pm start), which will be the Cards’ first game under the management of new boss Jermain Defoe.
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