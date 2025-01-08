Woking manager Neal Ardley was delighted with his side’s performance after they thrashed Radcliffe 4-0 in the fourth round proper of the FA Trophy.
Ardley had freshened his side up for the tie, making eight changes to the team which beat Maidenhead United 3-1 on New Year’s Day, and was pleased with what he saw from his team.
“The main priority was to try to get through,” said Ardley.
“We've had a few niggles and a few players who picked up injuries haven't trained so the decisions were made for me.
“I've been a bit unfair on the lads who haven't got match game time because I've come in and kept the same team for a few games.
“That was what I intended to do if the results permitted it so they've had to be patient, train hard and support their team-mates – and they've done that.
“I wanted to show belief in them and give them an opportunity to go out and do well.”
Ardley changed formation for the Radcliffe game, electing to pick two strikers with Tom Leahy and Lewis Walker up front.
Leahy opened the scoring before Walker scored Woking’s second and third goals, and Ardley was happy with how the system worked.
“We only worked on the different shape for a couple of days so I thought they implemented that really well,” said Ardley.
“It gives me and them the belief that they can step in and do what the others have been doing so the competition for places is strong.
“I've got players who can come in at any point.
“They're fit, they've got their minutes and there's a good team spirit.
“The boys that have been substitutes have been really supportive of their team-mates.
“That's what we're trying to create because football doesn't go in a straight line – we're going to have ups and downs.
“When we have a bad day at the office the team spirit will hopefully be there and we'll pick ourselves up and go again.
“From a manager's point of view to pick up results while you're trying to implement a way of playing and trying to get the players to believe in it it has been very good but you don't get too high.
“The timing of the goals was really good and given we played with two forwards it's nice to see them both get on the scoresheet.
“They set each other up so I’m really pleased and hopefully that will give them a lift.
“When strikers get a goal or two it puts them in a good spot.
“The boys need credit because they've taken on information and applied it really well.
“Inih Effiong came on and was a real handful and looked good so there are loads of positives.
“We're through to the next round but we've got to keep that consistency in our performance – hopefully the results will follow.
“It's all about performance at the moment – it's all about trying to keep the boys at a high level.
“We give them a structure and they take it on from there.
“We've got a lot of tough games coming up so we'll have some difficult moments.”