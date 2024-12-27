Woking Football Club have announced the appointment of Simon Bassey as assistant coach.
Bassey’s career includes 17 years at AFC Wimbledon where the club rose from non-league to League One.
His time there included two spells as caretaker manager and five promotions in total.
After leaving in the summer of 2019, Bassey had spells as interim head coach at Barnet and Portsmouth, where he enjoyed a memorable FA Cup third round proper tie against Tottenham Hotspur, narrowly losing 1-0.
“It’s important that the manager has the right people around him, so it’s great that we were able to get Simon,” said Woking director of football Jody Brown.
“He brings a wealth of experience from a variety of roles – he’s another piece of the jigsaw now in place.”
Bassey’s first game alongside Woking manager Neal Ardley was the 2-2 National League draw at local rivals Aldershot Town.
By William Bewsey