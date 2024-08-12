Westfield produced a spirited opening-day fightback to draw 2-2 at home to newly-promoted Rayners Lane and rescue a point in the Isthmian League South Central Division on Saturday.
The visitors, who opened their campaign in the FA Cup last week, were much sharper in the opening stages and took a 12th-minute lead when ex-Westfield loanee Connor Cullen did well down the left and cut the ball back for Marco Correia to rifle home from the edge of the box.
Cullen continued to trouble the Westfield defence and it took a last-ditch Calvin Camara tackle to avert a second goal as the Middlesex side looked to add to their tally.
Moments into the second half the lead was doubled as Quincy Rowe was adjudged to have brought down Jalloh and visiting skipper Frank Keita sent debutant Hugo Sorbet the wrong way from the spot.
Westfield threw on Lewis Jackson and Jack Beadle and almost immediately found a way back into the contest. Luke Elliott kept the ball in play from a corner and debutant Sekou Toure was on hand to head from from six yards.
It was now all Westfield and the equaliser arrived five minutes from time. Player-manager Andy Crossley swung in a corner from the left that deceived visiting keeper Constable and flew straight in.
Constable redeemed himself in injury time time with a superb block when Lucas Sinclair’s lob seemed to be heading in.
Westfield assistant manager Dave Powell admitted the Yellas could have played better in the opening 60 minutes.
“It's probably a game of an hour and then the last half an hour,” said Powell.
“We had a couple of opportunities in the first half, but obviously Rayners Lane did as well.
“We were the victims of our own downfall in terms of we didn't carry out what we were setting out to do.
“I think some credit goes to Rayners Lane – they were first to a lot of first balls and second balls.
“We were a bit slack, and our passing wasn't great in the first half.
“We started the second half okay and got ourselves back into the game with the first goal. Then I thought we probably looked like we were going to win it after that.”
Powell was full of praise for Rayners Lane for their performance.
“Rayners Lane moved the ball around well,” said Powell.
“They've got some players that have played at a higher level and that showed.
“They've got a bit of everything. They're quite strong, quite organised, and certainly know how they're going about playing their football.
“They've got some real threats and I'll be very surprised if they're not well up there this season.”