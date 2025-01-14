Two Woking loan players have returned to their parent clubs.
Raheem Conte has returned to Cardiff City, while Tom Leahy has returned to Millwall.
“We are grateful to Cardiff City for giving us the opportunity to work with Raheem,” said director of football Jody Brown.
“He came into the squad during a difficult time for everybody and didn’t get the playing time we’d all have hoped for, but we did see glimpses of his quality and hope he took lots from the experience.
Tom Leahy has departed Woking (Photo: Phil Fiddes) (Phil Fiddes)
“It’s important Tom gets more playing time, but he’s been a great asset to us and played a massive part in our FA Trophy run to date.”