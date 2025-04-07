Woking have added three new signings to their squad.
Charlie Sayers, Josh Osude and Sam Ashford have joined the Cards.
Sayers – a 20-year-old left-sided defender – joins as a free agent.
Sayers came through the Southend United academy and made six appearances for the Shrimpers before moving to Tottenham Hotspur in December 2021.
Following his release last summer, Sayers joined Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle on a three-year deal, playing eight times before mutually terminating his contract in January.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We needed someone to replace Jokubus Mazionis, who has been a big loss to the group and the way we have tried to play.
“Neal (Ardley) and Simon (Bassey) got Charlie in to train and have liked lots that they’ve seen.
“He's had a good football upbringing, already tasted senior football, is left footed, and has fitted into the group really well.
“We are pleased to be able to formally add him to the squad.”
Osude – a 25-year-old forward – joins permanently from Isthmian League Premier Division side Hashtag United.
Brown said: “I think it’s exciting to give players from lower level a chance to grow and prove themselves – they’re hungry and they want to develop.
“I’ve worked with so many players at various levels of the pyramid, and witnessed many others that have moved on and proven their ability in full-time football, right up to the highest level.
“I believe in that journey, and want it to be an important part of our process.
“Michael Cheek, Dwight Gayle, Freddie Ladapo, even Jack Barham at Aldershot are just a few that I was lucky enough to coach at Step 3 and 4, so I’ve seen it happen at close quarters.
“Josh was brought to my attention by one of the scouts I trust.
“We followed up with his data, which was high in many metrics, then looked closely ourselves.
“He’s been climbing the levels and continues to score and create.
“We don’t believe he’s reached his ceiling.
“His pace is a strength and we think he can excite people.
“We could’ve waited until the summer, but given the situation we find ourselves in, we feel Josh can add something immediately.
“We will support him to settle quickly and hope he gets a really warm welcome from our fans.
“I spoke to Jay Devereux, the Hashtag manager, before we made our approach, and he gave me great insight into Josh which I’m grateful for.
“They’ve helped develop some good players in recent years and deserve a lot of credit.”
Ashford – a 29-year-old forward who netted four times in a loan spell with the Cards in 2021 – joins permanently from Wealdstone.
Brown said: “It was important to us to bring in a player that is familiar with the level, the region, been playing regularly and fully match fit.
“Sam has played here at Woking before and has had a good season so far at Wealdstone.
“I know Sam well, he’s a got a solid character and as player he can play off either side, or as a ten, but he’s really developed as a centre-forward in recent years, scoring some big goals for his clubs.
“We are delighted that he bought into our project, our coaching staff, and I thank Wealdstone for helping us to make it happen.”