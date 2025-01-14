Woking have signed 18-year-old defender Jokubas Mazionis on loan from Premier League side Ipswich Town until the end of the 2024-25 season.
A Lithuanian youth international, Mazionis spent time as a schoolboy with the West Ham and Arsenal academies, before joining Kinetic Foundation.
He spent time with Thurlow Nunn League First Division South side Enfield Borough, breaking into the first team at 16 years old, before going on trial with Ipswich in March 2023.
In the summer of 2022, Mazionis represented Lithuania’s under-17s at the Baltic Cup in Finland having previously won caps at under-16 level.
Mazionis signed a professional deal with Ipswich in May 2023, before breaking into their under-21 side at the end of last season.
He is now captain and joins the Cards on his first loan move looking to gain experience at senior level.
Woking director of football Jody Brown said: “We thought long and hard about bringing someone in on a permanent deal, but when we analysed the market we just didn’t feel we could get the right one.
“Jacob was identified as a young player who could come into our group and add some things we need.
“We worked closely with Ipswich to make it happen.
“They have a lot of belief in Jacob, and we are excited to play a part in his development.
“The priority with our recruitment has to be us – and the entire football department feel Jacob will be an asset for the remainder of the season.”
Max Dyche has been recalled by his parent club, Northampton Town.
Dyche made 25 appearances for the Cards this season.
“If Max’s commitment, professionalism, application and willingness to defend during my short time at the club are anything to go by, he will go back and prosper,” said Brown.
“We wish him well and thank Northampton Town for trusting us with his development.”