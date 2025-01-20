Knaphill slipped to a narrow 1-0 defeat at Horley Town in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
The opening half was a tight affair, with Knaphill enjoying a more significant share of possession and controlling much of the tempo.
James Glover stood out, showcasing excellent forward passes, composure on the ball and intelligent decision-making to help Knaphill dictate play.
Knaphill’s best move in the first half came when Kingsley Anokye drove forward and was brought down by Drew Churchwell in the 28th minute, earning the Horley goalkeeper a booking. However, the resulting free kick failed to test Churchwell.
The half ended goalless, with neither goalkeeper particularly troubled.
Horley made a substitution at half-time, bringing on Mason Seagroatt for James Allen, and it proved to be a game-changing decision.
The hosts nearly took the lead in the 53rd minute when Joe Carrington connected with a corner and directed a powerful header towards goal, but Knappers keeper Sam Gray got down well to make an excellent save.
Knaphill’s reprieve was short-lived.
In the 58th minute, Horley capitalised on a second transition from a corner. Lewis Pearch drove into the box from the left and fired a shot which Michak Stanic-Stewart deflected onto the crossbar with an outstretched leg. The ball rebounded to Sam Remfry, who drilled it back into the box, where it fell to Seagroatt. The substitute wasted no time, smashing the ball into the top left-hand corner from six yards out, leaving Gray with no chance.
Horley continued to threaten. Pearch drove forward from the halfway line, beating four Knaphill players and hitting a shot from the edge of the box that crashed against the crossbar.
Knaphill pushed for an equaslier. George Sellick delivered a cross into the box to Zak Jakubowski, but Churchwell saved his shot with his feet.
By James Carpenter