The romance of the FA Cup returns to Redding Way on Saturday as Knaphill host Kent side Hollands & Blair in the preliminary round.
Kick-off is 3pm, with both Step 5 clubs looking to secure their place in the next stage of the competition.
Knaphill, formed in 1924, have made steady progress through the non-league ranks in recent years.
Twice FA Cup second qualifying round participants (2017-18 and 2023-24), the Knappers began this season’s run with a gritty 1-0 win at Midhurst & Easebourne in the extra preliminary round, Ross Murdoch striking late after a missed penalty and a disallowed goal earlier in the match.
Hollands & Blair, founded in 1970 and based in Gillingham, have their own proud history. Rising from local league football, they became a force in the Southern Counties East Football League Premier Division and lifted the SCEFL Challenge Cup in 2022-23.
Known for their competitive edge and strong cup performances, “Blair” play their home matches on a 3G pitch at Star Meadow and arrive in Surrey with a reputation for upsetting strong opposition.
With both sides evenly matched on paper and hungry for progress, this tie promises to deliver the kind of drama and intensity that makes the FA Cup special.
A strong home crowd could make all the difference for Knaphill as they look to write another chapter in their cup history.
Admission is £9 for adults, £5 concessions, with under-16s free.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.