Yahaya Kamara played a long ball over the top, with Jack Carrod running onto it under pressure from two Alton defenders. He managed to get a shot away, though it lacked power, and Alton keeper Adam Melville palmed it away low to his right. As the ball bobbled loose, Ross Murdoch ran onto it under pressure from Tolu Ajayi-Obe, but the Alton defender got there first to clear the danger.