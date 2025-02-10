Knaphill returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at home to Spelthorne Sports in the Combined Counties Premier Division South on Saturday.
Second-half goals from Jack Carrod and Kingsley Anokye gave the Knappers a well-earned victory at Redding Way.
Both teams looked to settle in possession early on, but Knaphill had the first major opportunity in the 28th minute.
A Matt Copland corner was met by Archie Harris, who rose unmarked but headed just past the post.
Spelthorne created their best chance in the 43rd minute.
A cross-turned-shot from Tag Rowe forced Knappers keeper Sam Gray into a smart save, palming the ball onto the bar.
Knaphill came out with more urgency after the break and almost went ahead in the 58th minute.
Copland stepped up for a free kick from just outside the box, curling it towards the top corner, but Spelthorne keeper Giacomo Maserini pulled off an excellent save, tipping it around the post.
Knaphill broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute.
Copland delivered a pinpoint corner from the left, and Carrod rose highest, powering a superb header into the top left-hand corner.
The hosts doubled their advantage ten minutes later.
A Jack Baisden free kick was floated into the box, forcing Maserini to punch it clear, but only as far as Anokye. He controlled, turned and fired into the bottom left-hand corner of the net.
Anokye nearly grabbed his second a minute later. Finding space on the edge of the box, he struck a rising shot that flashed just wide of the post.
Knaphill had two final chances to extend their lead. Ben Mitchell forced another fine save from Maserini while Jack Watts fired just over the bar late on.
Knaphill managed the game well in the closing stages, limiting Spelthorne’s opportunities and ensuring a clean sheet to seal the victory.
By James Carpenter