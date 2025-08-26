Knaphill progressed to the next round of the Emirates FA Cup in the most dramatic fashion, with substitute Danny Taylor heading home in the 119th minute to seal a 1-0 win away at Hollands & Blair in their preliminary round replay.
The Knappers created the first real opening of the night when Ben Mitchell broke into the box. He went over under a challenge from the home goalkeeper, got back up, and was then brought down again by Kristian Wigg, but strong penalty appeals were waved away.
The hosts responded through Harry Linch, whose low drive was saved well by Harvey Keogh down to his right.
Keogh was then called into action again, bravely smothering at the feet of Simon Kabamba as he burst through.
Linch remained a constant threat, cutting inside before curling just wide of the post, before the hosts went closest when Joe Thomas’ point-blank header was brilliantly kept out by Keogh.
It stayed goalless at the break, with Knaphill owing much to their goalkeeper for keeping them level.
At half-time, Sid Cannon came on for Igor Souza as Knaphill switched shape to a back four, with Ross Cheek dropping into right-back. The change gave Knaphill more balance and helped deal with the home side’s width.
Skipper Dale Burnham was then forced off with a hamstring injury, replaced by Jack Baisden, who made an immediate impact threading a clever ball through for Lynford Sackey, only for the offside flag to cut short the celebrations.
Ray Moore replaced Ross Murdoch in a like-for-like change up front, adding fresh legs to stretch the home defence. Cannon then combined with Sackey after pulling down a long ball from Keogh, with the winger twisting past four defenders before dragging his shot narrowly wide.
The hosts almost punished Knaphill when Joshua Brooker’s long-range strike bounced awkwardly in front of Keogh and was pushed onto the post. Charlie Weston followed in to head home, but the flag went up once more.
With no breakthrough in 90 minutes, the replay headed into extra-time.
Keogh was again in inspired form, tipping Brooker’s whipped free kick round the post before producing the save of the game, full stretch to deny Ian Draycott’s free kick that looked destined for the bottom corner.
From the resulting corner, Wigg headed on and Vincent Bowman rattled the bar with a clear sight of goal.
Just as penalties loomed, Knaphill struck in dramatic fashion.
Under pressure in their own box, Baisden showed composure to find Moore down the middle, who cushioned a header into the run of Sackey. The winger’s pace left his marker trailing before he whipped in a perfect cross for Taylor, introduced late on to support the attack, who rose highest to head home.
Players and staff poured from the bench to celebrate with the match-winner in front of the travelling support.
Moments later, the whistle confirmed a famous away win and Knaphill’s place in the next round.
It was a workmanlike performance from Knaphill, built on resilience and determination.
With injuries forcing three midfielders into the back four at times, the Knappers dug deep and found a way through.
Knaphill: Keogh, Lohmeier, Stanic-Stewart, Burnham (c) (Baisden 59), Sackey, Murdoch (Moore 68), Souza (Cannon 46), Carrod, King, Mitchell (Apeni 91), Cheek (Taylor 90).
Substitutes not used: Woolgar, Phillips.
By James Carpenter
