On June 19 they beat Knaphill 103-79. Paul Cousins, Marilyn Hills and Andrew Boarer beat Richard West, Ken Halls and Michael Garbutt 35-7. Steve Blake, Ray Merritt and Carol Basgallop lost to Kenah Gryer, Jim Smith and David Johnson 9-29. Mike Alderman, Ian Hopkins and Angela Boarer beat David Stacey, Jonno Dudley and Peter Baigent 30-13. Bob Hills, Sue Walker and Bill Hames beat Janet Shirley, Roy Bentley and Bill Collis 16-13. Jim Laffey, Philip Bourne and Daniela Cousins lost to Christopher Belshaw, Malcolm Wood and Keith Van Gelder 13-17. Last Saturday, June 22, they beat Stoke Park 99-75, and then on Sunday, June 23, they beat Addlestone Victory Park 62-40.