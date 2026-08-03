Worplesdon & Burpham remain fourth in Division Two of the I’Anson League after beating Peper Harow by five wickets.
Here are this week’s results.
Division 1
Farncombe 92 all out. Blackheath 93-2. Points: Blackheath 29, Farncombe 1.
Elstead 189 all out. Frensham 151 all out. Points: Frensham 7, Elstead 28.
Grayshott 206-5. Dogmersfield 161 all out. Points: Grayshott 29, Dogmersfield 4.
Puttenham 247 all out. Bramley 179 all out. Points: Puttenham 30, Bramley 8.
Chiddingfold 58 all out. Tilford 59-3. Points: Tilford 28, Chiddingfold 1.
Division 2
Churt & Hindhead 273-6. Shalford 253-6. Points: Churt & Hindhead 28, Shalford 8.
Grayswood 172 all out. Haslemere 168 all out. Points: Haslemere 7, Grayswood 27.
Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 187-9. Blackheath ll 176-7. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 26, Blackheath ll 7.
Frimley 214 all out. The Bourne 170 all out. Points: The Bourne 7, Frimley 29.
Peper Harow 263 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 267-5. Points: Worplesdon & Burpham 30, Peper Harow 7.
Division 3
Fernhurst 137 all out. Badshot Lea 106 all out. Points: Fernhurst 26, Badshot Lea 5.
Pirbright 182 all out. Puttenham ll 162 all out. Points: Pirbright 28, Puttenham ll 7.
Thursley 63 all out. Frimley Phoenix 69-4. Points: Thursley 2, Frimley Phoenix 28.
Tongham 276-8. Frensham ll 186-9. Points: Tongham 29, Frensham ll 7.
Wood Street 132 all out. Hambledon 134-1. Points: Wood Street 1, Hambledon 30.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 229-7. Grayshott ll 107 all out. Points: Dogmersfield ll 30, Grayshott ll 3.
Farncombe ll 206-6. Wrecclesham 132 all out. Points: Farncombe ll 29, Wrecclesham 4.
Frimley ll 180 all out. Brook 184-4. Points: Frimley ll 5, Brook 30.
Kingsley 151-8. Harting 141-9. Points: Kingsley 26, Harting 5.
Tilford ll 205-7. Frensham lll 94 all out. Points: Frensham lll 3, Tilford ll 29.
Division 5
Bramley ll 124-9. Blackheath lll 130-5. Points: Bramley ll 2, Blackheath lll 27.
Chiddingfold ll 269-6. Liphook lll 71 all out. Points: Chiddingfold ll 30, Liphook lll 3.
Churt & Hindhead ll 214-8. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 171 all out. Points: Headley, Whitehill & Bordon ll 4, Churt & Hindhead ll 29.
Peper Harow ll 232 all out. Milford 135 all out. Points: Peper Harow ll 30, Milford 6.
Grayswood ll 158-9. Wood Street ll 162-5. Points: Grayswood ll 4, Wood Street ll 28.
Division 6
Elstead ll 89 all out. Haslemere ll 48 all out. Points: Elstead ll 25, Haslemere ll 5.
Frimley Phoenix ll 300-2. Grayswood lll 108 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix ll 30, Grayswood lll 1.
The Bourne ll 156-7. Midhurst 159-7. Points: Midhurst 26, The Bourne ll 5.
Tilford lll 182-6. Alton lV 111 all out. Points: Tilford lll 28, Alton lV 3.
Fernhurst ll 166 all out. Farnham lll 167-4. Points: Farnham lll 30, Fernhurst ll 4.
Division 7
Badshot Lea ll 175-6. Frimley Phoenix lll 149 all out. Points: Badshot Lea ll 28, Frimley Phoenix lll 4.
Farncombe Wanderers 195-9. Chiddingfold lll 187-8. Points: Chiddingfold lll 7, Farncombe Wanderers 27.
Farncombe lll 139 all out. Churt & Hindhead lll 92 all out. Points: Farncombe lll 26, Churt & Hindhead lll 5.
Frimley lll 169 all out. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 120 all out. Points: Frimley lll 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon lll 5.
Worplesdon & Burpham ll 133 all out. Grayshott lll 128 all out. Points: Grayshott lll 6, Worplesdon & Burpham ll 26.
Frensham lV 202 all out. Shalford ll 203-7. Points: Shalford ll 30, Frensham lV 7.
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