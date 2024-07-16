Will Jacks announced his return to Surrey by securing them a home quarter-final in the Vitality Blast.
The 25-year-old had been expected to play a major role in England’s defence of the World T20 in West Indies but instead watched much of it from the sidelines, being left out after three matches.
Jacks and Sam Curran – who also had a quiet competition, having been player of the tournament in Australia two years ago – made their first Surrey appearances of the season against Somerset at Taunton on Friday, a defeat by six wickets their side’s second T20 reverse of the campaign.
But Sunday’s 13-run success against Essex at Chelmsford guaranteed them a place in the top two of the South Group, which they have led for much of the time despite having multiple international calls and absences.
Jacks’ 86 from 46 balls was the outstanding innings of the day, hitting six fours and five sixes. His sixth wicket partnership of 63 in five overs with Jordan Clark (23) ensured the visitors reached 189 for eight from their 20 overs despite the efforts of spinners Simon Harmer (three for 44) and Matt Critchley (two for 22).
Essex, fighting hard to make the top four, were favourites for victory when they reached 87 for one in the ninth over through Adam Rossington and Michael Pepper (27), leg-spinner Cameron Steel making a vital breakthrough when Pepper holed out to extra-cover.
The burly Rossington held the key to the match but as wickets went down at the other end, he slapped Curran to Jamie Overton in the deep for a fine 78 which incorporated five fours and five sixes. Luc Benkenstein was Essex’s last hope but he fell victim to skipper Chris Jordan (three for 34) as the hosts were limited to 176 for eight.
Surrey had beaten holders Somerset by 57 runs at the Kia Oval earlier in the competition but despite making 182 for five – Rory Burns (62), Curran (59) and Overton (30) the main contributors – they could not prevent defeat with an over to spare, Tom Kohler-Cadmore’s 51 a major factor for the hosts.
A home clash with Hampshire on Thursday (July 18) followed by a trip to Kent 24 hours later complete Surrey’s Blast qualifiers but they will have to wait until the first week of September for the quarter-finals, much of the next month being taken up by the Hundred and the Metro Bank 50.
By then Surrey will hope to have back Tom Curran, whose all-round contribution was a major driver in their early T20 form before he suffered a broken arm in the match against Middlesex at Lord’s last month.
