Taking centre stage, though, was Lawrence, dominating a fifth-wicket stand worth 129 with Foakes (52). It was when he was joined by last man Dan Worrall that Lawrence went into overdrive, smashing five successive sixes in an over from off-spinner Shoaib Bashir which cost 38 – equalling the world record for the most expensive over. Happily for Bashir, who grew up playing his cricket in Surrey for Guildford and the county academy, his place in the record books lasted just two days.