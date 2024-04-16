The first two rounds of the competition have proved more rewarding for batsmen than bowlers and the visitors cruised to 196 for one. But the run out of Australian opener Matt Renshaw (87), having added 178 with Tom Lammonby (100), triggered a slide of seven wickets for 20 runs. It was only down to skipper Lewis Gregory (50) and last man Shoaib Bashir (ten not out) that they reached 285 all out. Paceman Gus Atkinson (three for 57) and leg-spinner Cameron Steel (four for 50) did much of the damage.