Kiwi all-rounder Nathan Smith will bring a fresh impetus to Surrey next season as they chase a fourth County Championship title in as many seasons.
The 26-year-old, who made his Test debut for New Zealand in November, impressed for Worcestershire in Division One last summer – scoring 214 runs at 30.5 and taking 27 wickets at 21 in seven matches.
Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: “We were really impressed by Nathan’s performances in the County Championship last season and we’re pleased he’s joining the club.
“He is an exciting talent and with another busy summer of cricket, where we are expecting to have players away representing England, Nathan will bring skill with bat and ball.
“Nathan will be available for a good period of the season, fitting around his international commitments.”
Smith said: “I loved my time at Worcestershire last year and am extremely grateful for the opportunity they gave me to come and play county cricket.
“However, the chance to join one of the best counties in the country was one I couldn’t turn down.
“I have only heard good things about the club and I look forward to hopefully contributing to continuing the remarkable success of recent years.
“I am especially excited about the prospect of bowling on the Kia Oval’s pitches and linking up with the outstanding group of bowlers in the squad.
“Winning three consecutive Championships is an incredible achievement.
“I’m determined to help the club continue this success and would love to contribute to securing some silverware in the Vitality Blast.”
Counties can play two overseas players in each match and Surrey’s extensive international calls – also losing some to the Indian Premier League in the opening two months of the season, notably Sam Curran and James Overton – means they are likely to fill the second slot for at least part of the campaign.
By Richard Spiller