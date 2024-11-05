Jamie Smith’s reward for a remarkable first year at international level is a two-year England central contract.
The wicketkeeper-batter is one of six Surrey players whose activities will be controlled by the England and Wales Cricket Board, along with Ollie Pope, Gus Atkinson, Will Jacks, Reece Topley and Sam Curran.
Smith, 24, will miss the forthcoming Test tour to New Zealand – the final chapter in a packed schedule which has already seen England play 14 Tests in 2024 – on paternity leave.
Taking over behind the stumps from county colleague Ben Foakes at the start of last season, Smith’s nine Tests have seen him make 637 speedy runs at 42, including a century against Sri Lanka at Old Trafford plus four half-centuries.
His neat work behind the stumps brought 31 catches and a stumping.
Pace bowler Atkinson has received an upgraded two-year deal and he was the other exciting new arrival for England, claiming 40 wickets in just eight Tests, opening with seven for 45 – amid match figures of 12 for 106 – against West Indies at Lord’s.
When Sri Lanka arrived there in the second series of the summer, he made a century to underline his all-round talent.
Pope has had a mixed year, hitting centuries against India, West Indies and Sri Lanka but suffering a thin time in the recent three-match series in Pakistan, where he averaged just 11.
He is halfway into a two-year deal, as are seamer Topley and all-rounder Curran, and will deputise as wicketkeeper – a role he has filled in three Tests already since 2019 – should Smith’s locum Jordan Cox catch something he shouldn’t.
Jacks surprisingly missed out on a contract last year but has been awarded a 12-month deal.
Like Curran, he appears to have been categorised as a white ball player by the England management.
Alongside Pope, plus fellow central contract newcomers Phil Salt and Shoaib Bashir, Jacks played much of his early cricket for Guildford.
It is impossible not to sympathise with Foakes, who over 25 Tests has proved himself one of the best glovemen in the world – scoring two centuries along the way – yet has not been offered another central contract and is seemingly out of the running for a place.
Having so many players on central contracts is a mixed blessing for Surrey, the most heavily represented county.
It limits the availability of some of their top players but also reduces their wage bill, enabling them to sign others.
Working out who is available when through the packed schedule is a constant challenge for director of cricket Alec Stewart, soon to move to the post of high performance cricket advisor but still setting the tone.
By Richard Spiller