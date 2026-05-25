Sam Curran’s commanding 71 not out drove Surrey to victory over Middlesex as they launched the Vitality Blast with two wins.
Having started their T20 campaign with a 59-run success against Lancashire at the Kia Oval on Friday night, they were hot favourites to win the London derby on a sub-tropical Sunday afternoon at Lord’s.
Despite Luke Hollman (35 not out) and Eathan Bosch (31) staging a late revival to lift the hosts from 89 for six in the 15th over, reaching 143 for eight eventually, Surrey were expected to pass it with comfort.
But the hosts produced a doughty display with the ball on a two-paced pitch, soon reducing their opponents to 18 for two, and when Dan Lawrence went in the 11th over it was 56 for four, the asking rate rising steeply with 88 still needed and much depending on left-hander Curran.
Although not sufficiently recovered from a groin strain to bowl, the T20 captain’s batting is a vital element in Surrey’s team and he found a reliable partner in Laurie Evans (34 not out). Despite some scares along the way, the pair used all their experience to find a path towards victory – the short boundary on the grandstand side proving especially useful.
Leg-spinner Hollman’s first three overs had cost just 11 but his last was hit for 15 and the pair tucked into South African seamer Bosch as they completed victory by six wickets with nine balls in hand.
Curran, who hit six fours and four sixes in his 47-ball stay, said: “It was a tricky chase but we wanted to take it nice and deep.
“We just wanted to keep the rate below ten an over – we felt it would be tough bowling to that shorter boundary and Laurie played a beautiful knock.”
Middlesex were given a flying start with 16 coming off Reece Topley’s opening over but having sped to 37 without loss in the fifth over they lost three wickets in four balls.
Surrey dropped catches along the way although luck went with them when a Tom Curran delivery saw Ryan Higgins lose control of his bat, flying over his shoulder and dislodging a bail.
A crowd of around 15,000 had watched Surrey triumph against Lancashire, Jason Roy (45) looking back to his best in making 45 out of the first 55 before departing in the sixth over. Opening partner Adam Thomas (32), Ollie Pope (31) and Sam Curran (32) all made useful contributions.
The host still looked short before Tom Curran’s 49 not out from 20 balls ensured they took 56 off the last three overs – blasting three sixes in the final over from Chris Green – to reach 213 for six.
Lancashire were in immediate trouble, Topley having Keaton Jennings caught acrobatically by Roy at slip off the first ball of the reply and trapping Matt Hurst leg before wicket three balls later to leave them nought for two.
At 49 for five in the sixth over, the game was all but over, Green (35) and Paul Coughlin (37) able to do little more than narrow the margin as Lancashire were bowled out for 154.
Surrey are back in action on Friday when they take on Hampshire at the Utilita Bowl, hosting Kent at The Oval on Sunday and Middlesex three days later.
By Richard Spiller
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