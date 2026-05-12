Lawrence found an ideal partner in Adam Thomas (46), fresh from making a century against Sussex on his first-class debut a week earlier, their alliance worth 108 for the fifth wicket taking the visitors to 305 for five. Possessed of the best all-round attack in Division One, Notts were further stalled by Jordan Clark (54) after Tongue had hit fellow England seamer Gus Atkinson – on the head twice. Although he passed an initial concussion test, Atkinson retired hurt on 27 and was later replaced by Reece Topley, putting him out of the Yorkshire match.