Sam Curran’s maiden T20 century cemented Surrey’s place at the top of the Vitality Blast south group, earning them a home quarter-final against Durham.
But they will have to wait until September 3 to host that tie at the Kia Oval, English cricket’s frenetic programme meaning a giant gap in the T20 programme for the staging of the Hundred and Metro Bank One Day Cup competitions.
Curran suffered a frustrating World T20 campaign but underlined his all-round skills in a magnificent innings against Hampshire at The Oval, guiding Surrey to victory by five wickets in the final over.
He had reached the wicket with Surrey in trouble at 27 for three as they chased 184. Opener Dominic Sibley (27) offered vital support in a stand worth 86 from 8.3 overs, Curran being caught off a no-ball on 44, and with five overs left Surrey still needed 58.
But left-hander Curran was in full flow by then, the next two overs yielding 34 as Jamie Overton (21) helped him to add 54 in five overs.
Curran even enjoyed the luxury of turning down a single in the penultimate over, making sure of victory – and reaching three-figures – as he pulled his sixth six into the packed crowd with five deliveries in hand and walking off to a standing ovation.
Toby Albert’s 66 had led Hampshire to 183 all out, a total kept within bounds by Jordan Clark’s three for 24. Matt Dunn took two for 21 in his first T20 outing for three years.
“If you get yourself in here, the ball really travels and it was a good pitch,” said Curran, whose older brother Tom should be fit in time for the quarter-final. He suffered a broken arm when a ball was smashed back at him during Surrey’s victory over Middlesex at Lord’s last month.
Surrey finished top despite losing their final group match to bottom-placed Kent at Canterbury on Friday. The hosts reached 217 for five – openers Tawanda Muyeye (61) and Daniel Bell-Drummond (58) putting on 108 – with the reply stuttering to 131 all out.
The quarter-final, which will be staged just three days before the England versus Sri Lanka Test at The Oval, will be the first time Surrey and Durham have met in a T20 match.
Losing 15 players to the Hundred, Surrey launch their Metro Bank Cup campaign against Yorkshire at The Oval on Thursday (July 25), when they will also celebrate 50 years since winning their first limited overs competition, beating Leicestershire in the Benson & Hedges Cup final in 1974.
Preparations were disrupted when their match against Cambridgeshire at Fenner’s on Sunday was abandoned because of a dangerous pitch. The visitors had made 223 all out thanks to Josh Blake (71) and Guildford’s highly promising 18-year-old Adam Thomas (62) adding 127 for the fifth wicket.
But 14 overs into the reply, with Cambridgeshire 45 for two, the umpires terminated proceedings over concerns about excessive bounce.
Metro Bank One Day Cup fixtures – Thursday, July 25: Yorkshire (Kia Oval); Sunday, July 28: Glamorgan (Kia Oval); Friday, August 2: Warwickshire (Rugby); Sunday, August 4: Nottinghamshire (Guildford); Tuesday, August 6: Leicestershire (Kibworth); Friday, August 9: Essex (Chelmsford, day/night); Sunday, August 11: Sussex (Hove).
There was much to celebrate in the first appearances at Test level of Surrey pair Gus Atkinson and Jamie Smith against West Indies at Lord’s.
Paceman Atkinson’s remarkable match figures of 12 for 106 were the second best in history by an England debutant and he became the third bowler from the county to take ten or more wickets in his first match, following Tom Richardson (ten for 156, 1893) and Alec Bedser (11 for 145, 1946).
Smith’s 70 stretched England’s lead to 250 on first innings and he kept tidily as the tourists were crushed by an innings and 114 runs.
Surrey batter Ollie Pope shone in England’s 241-run win against West Indies in the second Test at Trent Bridge.
Pope hit a superb 121 in England’s first innings 416 all out, with Smith contributing a useful 36. Atkinson (two for 107) took two wickets in West Indies’ first innings as the tourists were bowled out for 457.
Pope scored a classy 51 in England’s second innings, with Atkinson contributing a useful 21 not out as the hosts were bowled out for 425 to set the tourists 385 for victory.
Atkinson (two for 49) took two wickets in West Indies’ second innings as the visitors were bowled out for 143.
By Richard Spiller