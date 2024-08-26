Only 10.1 overs were permitted by Saturday’s rain – Jordan Clark bowling opener Luke Wells (four) – but Dan Worrall made two key breakthroughs on the fourth morning. He castled captain Keaton Jennings (13) and had 16-year-old Rocky Flintoff – the youngest son of former England all-rounder Andrew having made a promising 32 in the first innings – caught behind next ball. Worrall’s three wickets took him to 40 victims for the season, the leading wicket-taker in Division One, while Clark snared three in another valuable display.