Should Surrey, who finished top of South Group, beat Durham in the last eight they will progress to finals day at Edgbaston on Saturday, September 14. But that has complications of its own given England’s T20 series with Australia clashes with that weekend. Following the unsuccessful attempt to retain the World T20, earlier this summer in the Caribbean, England are likely to make some changes and it would be a surprise were Jacks and Curran – squad members but used little – were not part of their plans to rebuild.