Surrey’s reply was in trouble at 44 for four against an attack which also enjoyed the early-season assistance from a grassy pitch. But they were held up when skipper Rory Burns was joined by former opening partner Ryan Patel (41) in a fifth-wicket partnership worth 75. Burns eschewed some of the more adventurous strokes of his colleagues and underlined just what a valuable player he has been for his county for more than a decade in making his 25th first-class century and first since July 2022.