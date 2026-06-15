Blackheath and Farncombe remain unbeaten in Division One of the I’Anson League after picking up victories on Saturday.
Blackheath won by nine wickets at Dogmersfield, while Farncombe beat Puttenham by five wickets.
Here are a selection of this week’s I’Anson results.
Division 1
Bramley 251-4. Frensham 71 all out. Points: Bramley 30, Frensham 2.
Grayshott 179-6. Chiddingfold 123-8. Points: Chiddingfold 7, Grayshott 19.
Tilford 133-9. Elstead 137-4. Points Elstead 28, Tilford 3.
Puttenham 165 all out. Farncombe 169-3. Points Farncombe 29, Puttenham 4.
Dogmersfield 122 all out. Blackheath 123-1. Points: Dogmersfield 0, Blackheath 29.
Division 2
Blackheath ll 104 all out. Worplesdon & Burpham 107-2. Points: Blackheath ll 1, Worplesdon & Burpham 29.
Frimley 177-9. Haslemere 131 all out. Points: Frimley 28, Haslemere 5.
Grayswood 168-9. Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 156 all out. Points: Grayswood 27, Headley, Whitehill & Bordon 6.
Peper Harow 50 all out. Churt & Hindhead 52-1. Points: Peper Harow 0, Churt & Hindhead 29.
The Bourne 108 all out. Shalford 109-3. Points: Shalford 28, The Bourne 1.
Division 3
Badshot Lea 168 all out. Tongham 169-2. Points: Badshot Lea 3, Tongham 30.
Frensham ll 182-5. Thursley 184-5. Points: Frensham ll 5, Thursley 27.
Frimley Phoenix 225-8. Pirbright 49 all out. Points: Frimley Phoenix 30, Pirbright 4.
Fernhurst 190 all out. Hambledon 59 all out. Points: Hambledon 5, Fernhurst 28.
Wood Street 184 all out. Puttenham ll 185-4. Points: Puttenham ll 30, Wood Street 5.
Division 4
Dogmersfield ll 170 all out. Brook 70 all out. Points: Brook 5, Dogmersfield ll 27.
Grayshott ll 147-6. Farncombe ll 129-6. Points: Grayshott ll 8, Farncombe ll 15.
Tilford ll 181-5. Frimley ll 141 all out. Points: Tilford ll 28, Frimley ll 3.
Kingsley 121-8. Wrecclesham 119-9. Points: Wrecclesham 8, Kingsley 16.
Frensham lll 119 all out. Harting 119-6. Points: Harting 27, Frensham lll 3.
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