Mayford Hall beat Knaphill 105-55.
Lewington, Cryer and Boarer beat Bentley, Dudley and Tytherleigh 31-6. Hills, Merritt and Cousins beat Dean, Bentley and Clark 22-10. Davies, Walker and Boarer beat Belshaw, Kett and Johnson 18-12. Cousins, Ferraro and Boarer beat Hodgson, West and Dixon 21-12. Alderman, Morris and Hames lost 15-13 against Townend, Wood and Collis.
Mayford Hall beat Holloway Hill 80-52. Lewington, Cousins and Newton drew 15-15 against Seaman, Mintern and Seaman. Riden, Ferraro and Boarer beat Marshall, Hambrook and Ratcliffe 28-8. Cousins, Stevens and Boarer lost 17-16 against Parsons, Hudd and Uffold. Davies, Hills and Bourne beat Thompson, Newman and Magnini 21-12.
