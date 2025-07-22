Mayford Hall lost 49-41 against Whiteley Village.
Wormald, Hills and Vernoum lost 18-11 against Perry, Hills and Corke. Alderman, Morris and Boarer lost 17-15 against Hills, Surtan and Wells. Davies, Lewington and Hames beat Joyce, Philps and Allen.
Mayford Hall beat Fleet Social 50-38. Riden, Merritt and Boarer beat Marsh, Archer and Gilbert 16-6. Arabin-Jones, Bourne and Hames beat Pul, McCardle and Bromelow 19-14. Davies, Lewington and Boarer lost 18-15 against Lovelock, Bevins and Holt.
Mayford Hall beat West Byfleet 65-34. Davies, Morris and Boarer beat Charlton, Wookcot and Willson 22-8. Alderman, Merritt and Boarer beat Spicer, Clements and Kelly 23-18. Lewington, Ferraro and Hames beat Wilington, Kelly and Charlton 20-8.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.